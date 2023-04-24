As Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate 23rd anniversary, here's their secret affair code word

Ajith Kumar and Shalini, are one of the best couples in Kollywood. The couple makes everyone believe in love and set major goals. They had fallen in love with each other, on the sets of 'Amarkalam' and the rest is 23 years of history. Today, Ajith Kumar and Shalini are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary and their fans are making it special with wishes for them. Apart from flooding with wishes, the fans are also trending #ShaliniAjithKumar on Twitter.

On the occasion of Ajith Kumar and Shalini's anniversary, let's take a quick back into their old-school love story. Did you know Ajith had a secret code for his ladylove? Yes, as Shalini was accompanied by her parents most of the time on shooting sets, Ajith Kumar wouldn't meet her. And back then phones were not so popular as well. So how did they communicate and keep their new love alive?

Ajith Kumar's secret code Sona AK46 for Shalini

Shalini’s Niram co-star, Kunchako Boban had split the beans revealing that Ajith had given a code name to his lady love. As Kunchacko Boban bought Sony Ericcson, Ajith Kumar would call on his number to talk to Shalini. whenever Ajith had dialed Kunchako’s mobile number, he used to say “Sona, AK-47 Calling”. For the unversed, Sona was Shalini’s character’s name in the film Niram.

The movie’s director, Kamal, started getting suspicious over the AK-47 code word. When he confronted Kunchacko, he revealed the secret to Kamal, and the next day, during a shoot break, the director asked Shalini why AK-47 didn’t call her on that day, making Shalini blush.

Ajith and Shalini's 23 years of marriage

Ajith Kumar is married to Shalini and has two kids, a daughter Anoushka and a son Aadvik. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of their first film of Amarkalam, tied the knot in 2000 and have been together for 22 years. During a scene with Shalini, Ajith cut her hand by mistake and injured her. After that, he took care of Shalini during the entire film’s shoot while the latter’s heart melted like butter. Despite the stardom, the family tries to stay away from the media and the internet glare.