As Janhvi Kapoor embarks on her Telugu debut with Jr NTR, a look at Sridevi's mega hits with NT Rama Rao

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her big Telugu debut opposite RRR star Jr NTR in an upcoming untitled project. Tentatively called NTR30, the film will be directed by Koratala Siva. This Koratala Siva directorial is going to be special for many reasons. One of many is Jr NTR is reuniting with the director after Janatha Garage. After almost 8 years. Additionally, Jr NTR's next after RRR and Janhvi's big South debut.

Also, a nostalgia run as late actress Sridevi, the eternal Queen of Bollywood, has given some memorable hits with NT Rama Rao. And now, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor is set to continue the legacy as she will be seen alongside Jr NTR, grandson of an Indian matinee idol, N. T. Rama Rao. Wholly on her young shoulders, Jahnvi has managed to turn heads with her skill as an actor. She is figuring out her niche and yes, with one film at a time.

Did you know Sridevi was only 15 when she featured opposite NTR in Telugu cinema's blockbuster Vetagadu (1979)? They acted together again in Vayyari Bhamalu Vagalamari Bharthalu (1982).

Before that, the late legendary actress played the role of NTR's granddaughter in Badi Panthulu (1972). Bobbili Puli (1982), Anuraga Devata (1982), and Justice Chowdhary (1982) among many others.

In 5 decades of her career, Sridevi has around 300 films to her credit, and 83 of those films were in Telugu. Most of them were with veterans Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and NT Rama Rao (NTR). In fact, almost all the leading stars of Tollywood have had the pleasure of working with superstar Sridevi.

Interestingly, Sridevi has acted with Ghattamaneni Krishna, also knowns as Superstar Krishna, both as a child artist as well as a lead heroine opposite him. Her record of movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi are proof that she held her ground perfectly. She complimented gracefully opposite all these superstars with her hard work.

Today, the Kapoor girl is set to carry forward Sridevi's legacy, making her friends and family proud in her own way. Jahnvi, once in her personal note for her superstar mom, said, " Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you." These words today truly reflect her work and choices of films.

