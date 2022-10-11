As Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys, Tamil Nadu govt to seek inquiry on surrogacy
On Sunday, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed twins. The Tamil Nadu health minister has said that the government will conduct an inquiry on their surrogacy
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who welcomed twin boys via surrogacy, have reportedly fallen into the snowball of controversy. As since January 2022, surrogacy has been announced as illegal, Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from them.
During a press conference on Monday, reportedly the questions were posed to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian who has said that an inquiry into the couple will be conducted regarding the surrogacy. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family,” said the minister. He also announced that he would direct the Directorate of Medical Services and the TN state to conduct an inquiry into the matter.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married this June after dating for around five years. On Sunday, Vignesh took to social media and announce that they have welcomed twin boys. Sharing a pic of him and Nayanthara kissing the feet of their boys, he wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys."
Celebrities opting for surrogacy pregnancy has been going on for years. Many stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Lakshmi Manchu, and Priyanka Chopra had become parents to their kids via surrogacy.
However, since January 2022, surrogacy has become illegal in India except in cases where a medical condition makes it impossible for the couple to bear children.
In the meantime, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are yet to make an official announcement regarding surrogacy. It is also anticipated that Nayanthara and Vignesh started the surrogacy procedure before their wedding, in December 2021 itself, when commercial surrogacy was allowed and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 was passed in December 2021 and came into effect on January 25, 2022. Well, it is to be awaited and watched if legal action will be taken or not on the couple.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of GodFather with Chiranjeevi. She next has Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold in the pipeline.