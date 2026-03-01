As Vijay and Sangeetha head for divorce, fans dig up alleged girlfriend Trisha Krishnan’s code for Thalapathy

In a major piece of news from down South, Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, has reportedly filed for divorce. According to several reports, the star wife has accused the actor of infidelity. Apparently, Vijay's alleged relationship with an actress led to his extramarital affair. Although no details about the accused actress have been disclosed, for the past several years, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been linked-up. This has now set social media abuzz with fans speculating from all the corners.

Thalapathy Vijay, owing to his massive popularity over the years, has gained a galaxy of fans on social media. The same is the case with actress Trisha. Now, fans revisited their past social media posts about each other, which shows Trisha's alleged cryptic reference for the actor. X (former Twitter) users have decoded how Trisha would particularly add three emoji's to all her social media posts that were about Vijay or included him in it.

Check out the Twitter post below:

According to online reports, a user highlighted details about the alleged relationship between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. The actors first appeared together in the 2004 film Ghilli. In April 2024, Trisha posted about Ghilli re-release and wrote how she thought it was a full circle along with the several emojis including the heart, infinity, and evil eye. In fact, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Trisha wished Vijay on his birthday in 2023 as well as in 2024 and 2025 by including the similar emojis. Her birthday gratitude post also included the same emojis further increasing the speculations.

Trisha's Valentine's Day post in 2024 coincidently had the same emojis mentioned. In 2024, the two actors appeared together publicly at the Leo pooja ceremony. Both the actors uploaded photos from that event on to their social media accounts. However, fans must take into consideration that all these claims remain unconfirmed.

