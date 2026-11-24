Fahadh Faasil and 96 director Prem Kumar have collaborated for the first time, with the latter venturing into the thriller genre after previously directing feel-good dramas. The makers have officially announced the film's title as Asareeri and confirmed its theatrical release for January 1, 2027.

Asareeri Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers confirmed that Asareeri will arrive in theaters on New Year's Day 2027. The team also unveiled a glimpse featuring a broken phone, while the film's title refers to a bodiless voice.

Here’s the update:

The upcoming film features Karuppu fame Sshivada as the female lead, alongside Chetan, Harish Uthaman, and Karunakaran in supporting roles. The music will be composed by Govind Vasantha, marking his third collaboration with director Prem Kumar.

In an earlier interview, the director opened up about his upcoming project with Fahadh Faasil . He said, “The genre of my film with Fahadh Faasil will be completely different from what I’ve made so far. However, the emotional depth that resonated with audiences in 96 and Meiyazhagan will still be present. This is a thriller, a story I’ve been carrying with me for the past four years.”

He further added, “Many people advised me not to venture into an action thriller since I’ve established myself as someone who tells heartwarming stories. But that was precisely the reason I wanted to make this film.”

Earlier, Prem Kumar was announced as the director of a project starring Chiyaan Vikram, tentatively titled Chiyaan64. However, no further updates have emerged about the project, and the Mahaan actor is currently shooting for his next film, Power House.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in the lead role in the Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble . The film follows Suri, a selfish ambulance driver in Hyderabad who kidnaps ten-year-old Divya to raise money for a local leader. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when Divya mistakes him for a wizard who can help her find her missing parents.

As Suri uncovers the truth about Divya's mysterious identity, their unlikely bond transforms his outlook on life, leading him to help her find answers and emotional peace. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor has the Malayalam film Karate Chandran in his lineup.

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