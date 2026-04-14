Ashakal Aayiram OTT Release: When and where to watch Jayaram and Kalidas’ family comedy drama online

Ashakal Aayiram, starring Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles, was released in theaters on February 6, 2026. The family comedy-drama is now all set to make its debut online. Here are the OTT details.

Cast and crew of Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram stars Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles, reuniting on the big screen after 2003’s Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. Apart from the lead duo, the film also features Asha Sharath, Sharaf U Dheen, Ishaani Krishna, Anand Manmadhan, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileep Menon, and many others in key roles.

Directed by G. Prajith, the film is written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, with Sanal Dev handling the music and background score.

With Swaroop Philip serving as the cinematographer, the film has been edited by Shafeeque VB.

When and where to watch Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram is slated to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from April 17, 2026. The official update was shared on its social media handles. The post was captioned as, “A father & son duo. Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram bringing magic together on screen. Don’t miss Aashakal Aayiram premiering April 17 on Malayalam ZEE5.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram follows the story of Ajeesh Hariharan, a youngster who dreams of becoming a film star but faces several unexpected obstacles on his journey. His father, Hariharan, who has always opposed his passion for cinema, becomes one of the biggest challenges he must confront.

As the young man struggles to prove himself, the story explores his determination, sacrifices, and the emotional conflict between following one’s dreams and meeting family expectations. Along the way, he encounters moments of failure and self-doubt that test his resolve. However, his passion for acting keeps him moving forward despite the setbacks.

Ultimately, the journey becomes not just about fame, but about believing in himself and pursuing his dreams.

Jayaram’s next film

Jayaram is next set to appear in a lead role in Kara, which stars Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is expected to feature the Kantara actor as the primary antagonist and is slated to release on April 30, 2026.

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