Ashakal Aayiram Review: Jayaram’s comic timing and nostalgic elements make it a passable feel-good comedy drama

Ashakal Aayiram, starring Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles, was released in theaters on February 6, 2026. After its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

If you’re planning to watch the movie online, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Ashakal Aayiram follows the story of Ajeesh Hariharan, a youngster who dreams of becoming a film star but faces several unexpected obstacles on his journey. His father, Hariharan, who has always opposed his passion for cinema, becomes one of the biggest challenges he must confront.

As the young man struggles to prove himself, the story explores his determination, sacrifices, and the emotional conflict between following one’s dreams and meeting family expectations. Along the way, he encounters moments of failure and self-doubt that test his resolve. However, his passion for acting keeps him moving forward despite the setbacks.

Ultimately, the journey becomes not just about fame, but about believing in himself and pursuing his dreams.

What works in Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram relies heavily on the humor handled by Jayaram ’s character, mostly at his own expense. The narrative, while similar to the actor’s 1990s cinematic ventures, offers a slightly breezy and easy-going freshness that resonates with the audience. Moreover, the feel-good drama includes a significant amount of meta humor, even incorporating meme-based humor involving Jayaram.

The back-and-forth between the protagonist and his father is what drives the narrative forward. Additionally, the character interactions and antics resemble the structure of a typical family drama from the 90s, even though it presents itself as a contemporary film.

With the main character written to suit the actor’s strengths, the first half of Ashakal Aayiram effectively delivers relatable humor and emotions. The humor works particularly well in the initial half, with most of the film being handled with impressive execution.

What doesn’t work in Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram fails to sustain its humor in the second half. Even though the film offers a good dose of humor and meta-driven storytelling, it fails to recognize that overusing these elements eventually makes them feel redundant and repetitive.

While the movie largely relies on its breezy treatment, it ends up repeating the same mistakes seen in some of Jayaram’s older films, turning into a somewhat tedious watch. Although the emotional impact is necessary, the repetitive nature of the storyline makes it feel monotonous at times.

Moreover, the visuals and editing could have been better, while the musical tracks and background score are largely forgettable.

The Performances

Jayaram carries the movie on his shoulders, ensuring that the freshness remains impactful and engaging. His comic timing and charm make the film enjoyable to watch, strongly evoking nostalgia.

Kalidas Jayaram , however, does not have much scope to showcase his performance. On the other hand, Sharaf U Dheen, as the opportunistic and bickering product of nepotism, adds a meaningful layer to the narrative.

Watch the trailer of Ashakal Aayiram

The Verdict

Ashakal Aayiram is primarily suited for viewers who enjoy nostalgic elements reminiscent of older films. If you are someone who appreciates feel-good comedy dramas, then this is worth watching on OTT.

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