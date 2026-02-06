Ashakal Aayiram Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram’s family drama

Ashakal Aayiram, starring Jayaram and his son Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6, 2026. Directed by G. Prajith, the drama film marks the actors’ reunion after several years.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theatres, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Ashakal Aayiram Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Ashakal Aayiram was a neat, feel-good family entertainer with a slow but decent first half and an engaging second half filled with clean humour and emotional moments. The user added that the Jayaram-Kalidas Jayaram combination was the highlight, noting that the film worked well for family audiences.

Another netizen commented that Ashakal Aayiram had nothing that stood out beyond being average. They added that the script faltered and lagged at times, and several jokes failed to make an impact.

Moreover, a third user wrote that they had watched Ashakal Aayiram and found it to be a simple movie with a simple story and emotions that connected well with them. They added that Jayaram’s performance was good, but Kalidas’s was not, and noted that the music and background score were good, even though they reminded them of old Jayaram movies.

Here are the tweets to check out:

More about Ashakal Aayiram

Ashakal Aayiram follows a young social media influencer who dreams of becoming an actor. When a film production unit begins shooting in his neighbourhood, it opens up an opportunity for him to pursue his aspirations.

However, his father strongly opposes the idea in a typical Kerala household, urging him to focus on a more traditional career. An abrupt change in his father’s outlook eventually allows him to pursue his own long-suppressed passion, mirroring his son’s journey. How both manage to achieve their dreams forms the heart of the story.

With Jayaram and Kalidas in the lead, the movie also features Asha Sarath, Ishaani Krishna, Sharaf U Dheen, Ramesh Pisharody, and many others in key roles.

Interestingly, real-life father and son Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram share the screen for the third time, after Kalidas previously appeared as a child artist in his father’s films such as Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum.

