Ashika Ranganath pairs up with debutant Dushyanth in Suni’s next Gatha Vaibhava

Ashika Ranganath is teaming up with director Suni yet again for upcoming film titled Gatha Vaibhava. The actress, who first collaborated with the filmmaker on Avatara Purusha Part 1 and will be in the second instalment as well, and now is on board as the female lead in his next. She will be romancing debutant Dushyanth, who is the son of Karnataka MLA SR Srinivas.

Suni took to his Intsgram handle and announced their latest collaboration with a fun video. In the video, Suni is seen having a meeting with Ashika about working with a newcomer, to which she responds that she’d rather work with established heroes now. Suni is then seen writing a bunch of figures about her payment for Avatara Purusha 1, 2 and now Gatha Vaibhava and slips it to her. The promised number, of course, has Ashika then singing a different track and agreeing to be part of the film immediately.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Gatha Vaibhava - Heroine Announcement Video | ಗತವೈಭವ - ನಾಯಕಿಯ ಅನಾವರಣ. We hereby announce Ashika Ranganath as the leading lady for the ambitious project, #GathaVaibhava, helmed by director Simple Suni starring Dushyanth."

Once Suni finishes work on Gatha Vaibhava, he'll return to the set of Avatara Purusha 2. The filmmaker had before blazoned that he was targeting a Dasara release for the Sharan starrer, but reportedly at least 15 per cent of the film is yet to be shot. Also, Avatara Purusha is relatively VFX heavy, considering that it has rudiments of black magic in its plot. The graphic work will be relatively time consuming, before, the platoon of Avatara Purusha had always maintained that they will release part 2 within three months of the first, but now it will yake more than three months since the film isn't complete.

