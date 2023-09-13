Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are now Mr and Mrs: See FIRST PICS from their regal wedding

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan shared pics with wife Keerthi Pandian from their wedding. They got married in Tirunelveli on September 13.

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Sep 13, 2023   |  10:41 AM IST  |  574
Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian
Key Highlight

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian got married in an intimate ceremony in Tirunelveli on September 13. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members. The actor shared the first photos from their wedding with his wife and they are all about celebrating love and traditions. 

Sharing the pics on Twitter, he wrote in Tamil, "Like red water My heart is mixed with love.”

