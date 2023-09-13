Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian get married: Celebrities and fans shower newlyweds with best wishes

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian got hitched in a private event held in Tirunelveli today, on September 13. The wedding took place in the company of their nearest and dearest. The actor posted their wedding snapshots with his spouse, capturing the essence of love and tradition. Taking to Twitter, he expressed in Tamil, “Like red water, My heart is mixed with love.”

Best wishes from fans and celebrities galore

Fans and celebrities are showering them with best wishes and love in the comment section of the post. Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Ramya Pandian, who happens to be Keerthi Pandian's cousin, also posted photos from the wedding celebration and extended her congratulations for their joyous marital journey. She wrote: "Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan

Images and videos capturing moments from their wedding have gone viral, and wishes have been flooding in from both fans and celebrities, showering the young couple with their heartfelt greetings. Actresses like Manjima Mohan from Oru Vadakkan Selfie fame, and Aishwarya Rajesh from Vada Chennai fame congratulated the lovely couple too.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian, the lovebirds of Tamil cinema, are deeply in love and have been dating for the past few years. They got engaged a few months back. Today, they put all speculations to rest by officially tying the knot, solidifying their status as the industry's one of the most beloved couples.

On the auspicious morning of September 13 at 8 AM, Ashok and Keerthi Pandian exchanged their vows in a traditional Tamil Murai Kalyanam ceremony. The picturesque venue, Sethu Ammal Farm, was surrounded by lush greenery and was consciously plastic-free. Following the ceremony, a lavish banquet was offered to the attendees. It's also been reported that the couple intends to host a grand reception in Chennai, where numerous celebrities from the Tamil film industry are anticipated to grace the occasion and bestow their blessings upon the newlyweds.

On the work front

Ashok Selvan starrer Por Thozil was a blockbuster hit that shattered box office records. The movie garnered tremendous praise from both viewers and critics alike. Featuring Sarathkumar alongside him, the film went on to amass an impressive Rs 50 crores in box office earnings. Currently, Ashok Selvan is eagerly anticipating the release of Saba Nayagan, slated for release later this year.

Keerthi Pandian, daughter of actor/politician Arun Pandian, on the other hand, gained massive recognition post the release of the thriller Anbirkiniyal and Blue Star where she shared screenspace with her present husband. The actress’s next will be the Tamil movie Konjam Pesinaal Yenna, directed by Giri Murphy. The film is scheduled to be released in September.

