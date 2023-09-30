Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's strong love: What's their secret?

Newlyweds and prominent figures in the Tamil film industry, Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian, are the current talk of the town. Their palpable chemistry serves as a testament to their profound affection and mutual admiration. However, what fortifies their connection further lies in their shared interests. And a recent post surfaced on social media where the couple themselves shared one such thing with us.

The uniting passion of Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian

It is the cinema that both the talented duo enjoy. In a candid interview with Cinema Viketan, Ashok Selvan expressed, “We both like cinema! Like very passionately. We keep on asking each other did you watch this movie, that movie. Generally we talk about cinema daily. Movies, cinema, and all!” he added. His effervescent words flowed, and his lovely wife, sitting beside him, nodded in agreement throughout the conversation. So now, we've unveiled at least one cherished secret that deepened the connection between this lovely couple.

For the unversed, the Por Thozil actor, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Tamil actress Keerthi Pandian in an intimate ceremony at Sethu Ammal Farm, Tirunelveli, on September 13. Surrounded by their closest loved ones, the actor shared heartwarming wedding photos that beautifully encapsulated their love and tradition.

The actor's adoration for his spouse is palpable in the captivating images that quickly made waves on social media. Subsequently, on September 16, the couple hosted a reception for their friends, family, and film industry colleagues. The romantic glimpses from their reception radiate warmth and affection, further highlighting their love story.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian on the work front

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are taking their partnership to the professional realm, as they are set to co-star in the upcoming film Blue Star. This movie, which features the newlywed couple, is being produced by renowned director Pa Ranjith. Notably, Shantanu Bhagyaraj also has a substantial role in the film. Directed by debutant S Jayakumar, Blue Star will revolve around the world of cricket. Shortly after the marriage of Keerthi and Ashok, the filmmakers of Blue Star unveiled a romantic song from the movie, showcasing the chemistry between the two actors.

