Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's wedding invitation card leaked online; Date, venue and details revealed

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are the new hot couple in Tamil cinema. They have been reportedly head over heels in love with each other and are all set to embark on a journey of marital bliss. Although an official announcement regarding their wedding is not yet made, the invitation card has leaked online and is going viral. This is also confirmed that reports of their marriage are indeed true.

According to the leaked invitation card, Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian will tie the knot on September 13. The wedding event will take place in Keerthi's hometown Tirunelveli. The couple will get married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their family members and close ones. The muhurat is set between 6 am to 7 am on September 13.

Following the wedding, Ashok and Keerthi will reportedly host a grand reception party in Chennai. It is said that several celebrities from the film industry will attend the reception. Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian worked together in the film Blue Star, produced by Pa Ranjith.

About Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian

Meanwhile, Ashok Selvan is a well-known actor in Kollywood. He made his debut in 2013 with the film Soodhu Kavvum and has delivered several well-acclaimed movies like Thegidi, Sila Samayangalil, Oh My Kadavule, and Ninnila Ninnila among others. The actor's recent blockbuster Por Thozil made records at the box office and received great reviews from the audiences as well. The film, which also starred Sarathkumar, went on to mint Rs 50 crores at the box office. Ashok is currently waiting for the release of Saba Nayagan and it is expected to release this year.

Keerthi Pandian forayed into the acting industry in 2019 with the adventure film Thumbaa, directed by Harish Ram. However, she rose to fame with the thriller Anbirkiniyal and Blue Star. The actress has the Tamil movie Konjam Pesinaal Yenna, directed by Giri Murphy in the pipeline. The film is scheduled to release in September.

