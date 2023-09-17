Ashok Selvan calls Keerthi Pandian ‘most beautiful woman in the world’ as he drops wedding reception PICS

Ashok Selvan married his longtime girlfriend and actress Keerthi Pandian on September 13. There was a buzz going around for some time that Ashok and Keerthi were in a relationship, and the couple confirmed all the rumors when they tied the knot at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli. Ashok and Keerthi chose to share glimpses of their intimate wedding with the world, and the shared pictures from their marriage ceremony have won over the internet.

After their wedding, the couple has now shared a few more pictures of themselves post-wedding. Ashok Selvan captioned the photos and wrote, "With the most beautiful woman in the world." Well, the Por Thozhil actor seems smitten with his wife, as evident from the caption and the delightful pictures. A wedding reception was hosted by the couple yesterday, September 16, for their friends, family, and colleagues from the film industry. The couple has shared romantic glimpses of themselves from their reception, and needless to say, they exude much warmth in all the pictures.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian share wedding reception photos on Instagram

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian got married in an intimate ceremony a few days ago. The couple has been rumored to be in a relationship with each other for a while now. Their wedding was a low-key affair, with just their immediate family and friends in attendance. As they have preferred to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, their low-key wedding did not come as a surprise to anyone.

Ashok Selvan took to his social media handle and officially confirmed his marriage to Keerthi Pandian as he shared pictures from the ceremony along with the caption, "Like red water, my heart is mixed with love."

On the professional front

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian’s partnership also extends to a professional capacity now that the two will be featured in a film together. Blue Star, the film that stars the newlywed couple, will be bankrolled by acclaimed director Pa Ranjith. Shantanu Bhagyaraj also appears in the film in a significant role. Directed by debutant S Jayakumar, Blue Star will revolve around the world of cricket. Right after Keerthi and Ashok’s marriage, the makers of Blue Star released a romantic song from the film featuring the two actors.

