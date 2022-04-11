Ashok Selvan headlined comedy-drama Hostel to be out in cinema halls on April 28

Ashok Selvan’s forthcoming horror-comedy Hostel has finally received a release date. The laughter ride will reach the cinema halls on 28 April. This latest drama is an official remake of the 2015 Malayalam flick Adi Kapyare Kootamani which starred Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead. Made by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, the project has Priya Bhavani Shankar, R Ravindran, Sathish, and Nassar in key roles.

The music for the movie has been rendered by Bobo Sashi and the cinematography of the film is done by Praveen. The venture talks about a bunch of college students and their unforeseen troubles. Their exciting life gets messy when a girl offers her fellow student, a large sum of money to take her in and out of his hostel unnoticed. However, she gets trapped in the building due to an unexpected turn of events.

On the other front, Ashok Selvan has another promising film in his kitty for 2022. This is R Karthik’s directorial Nitham Oru Vaanam. This feel-good travelogue movie also stars Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajasekhar in lead roles. Abhirami and Kaali Venkat will play secondary roles in this flick.

In the meantime, Priya Bhavani Shankar will soon be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush in the film Thiruchitrambalam. Helmed by Mithran R Jawahar, the movie also has Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja as part of the cast. She also has Pathu Thala alongside Simbu, and Yaanai alongside Arun Vijay in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sabari: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starts shooting for her next with Anil Katz