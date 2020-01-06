Ashok Selvan’s film Oh My Kadavule to be release on THIS day? Find Out

The film called Oh My Kadavule will see actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead pair.

Ashwath Marimuthu's film Oh My Kadavule will be hitting the big screen on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The Axess Film Factory who is backing the film has tweeted stating that the south film will be releasing on 14th February. The film called Oh My Kadavule will see actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead pair. The film is expected to see an interesting cameo by makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. As per the media reports on the film, Oh My Kadavule, the film is expected to be a romantic comedy. The Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh starrer will also feature actress Vani Bhojan.

The film Oh My Kadavule is also backed by Abinaya Selvam and lead actor Ashok Selvan under the banner called Happy High Pictures. The teaser of the film has generated a lot of interest in the film among the fans and film audience. As per the news reports, the chemistry between the lead stars, Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh is something to watch out for. The teaser of the film was released by the makers of the film in the month of October last year.

Music direction for the film is done by Leon James. Hip Hop Tamizha’s film Nan Sirithal will also hit the screen on Valentine’s Day. Oh My Kadavule will clash with the film Nan Sirithal on box office. on the work front, Ashok Selvan is essaying a role in Mohanlal's film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Mohanlal starrer is helmed by ace south director Priyadarshan.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to feature in a cameo in Ashwath Marimuthu's film Oh My Kadavule; Read details)

Credits :Twitter

Read More