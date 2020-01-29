Ashwathama: Here's why you should watch Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada's drama mystery film

Naga Shaurya's Ashwathama is all set to hit the big screens on Friday. Here are all reasons for to watch the movie without fail.

Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Ashwathama is all set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2020. Naga Shaurya has also written the story for the film and it marks the debut of Ramana Teja as the director. Here are five reasons why you should not miss this drama mystery film.

1.The film is based on true events

It is well known that the film is based on true events that happened to a friend of Naga Shaurya. Apparently, the actor penned down the script after taking permission from his friends.

2. Film talks about women’s safety

Talking to Cinema Express, the lead actor stated that the film has major portions that will have to do with issues concerning women’s safety. The actor stated that even though he does not have a sister of his own, he kept in mind his rakhi sister while penning down the film.

3. The film was tweaked after the infamous rape case of Hyderabad veterinarian

After four accused in the rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an encounter, reportedly, the film was tweaked after the incident and it will have aspects about the infamous case.

4. Gripping trailer

The film started going viral after the makers revealed the trailer. In the trailer, Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada, Prince Cecil and Krishna Murali Posani were seen delivering stunning performance and the same can be expected in the film.

5. A turning point for Naga Shaurya

After a number of films that were not welcomed greatly, this film comes as a turning point to Naga Shaurya, as he will be seen in an action hero avatar for the first time, shedding his lover boy image. The actor has apparently had tattooed his chest as he has scenes where he will be flaunting his toned body.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More