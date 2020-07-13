Ashwin Kakumanu clears the air about starring in Gautham Menon's upcoming drama; Says not a part of the film

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara actor will be playing a key role in director Gautham Vasudev Menon's film for Netflix. But, now, Ashwin Kakumanu states that he will not feature in the film.

As per the latest news update about Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film for Netflix suggest that south actor Ashwin Kakumanu will not be starring in the film. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara actor will be playing a key role in director Gautham Vasudev Menon's film for Netflix. The actor reportedly stated he is essaying a role in Netflix's Telugu project. The southern actor Ashwin Kakumanu has reportedly stated that he will not be featuring in in the anthology by the southern director.

The director recently, had teamed up with south siren Trisha Krishnan for a short film called, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The film also features, south, actor Simbu. The first look of the short film, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn had left the fans very impressed and also took to their social media account to praise the southern short film. The news reports about the well know south director, Gautham Vasudev Menon suggest that he will be teaming up music legend, AR Rahman, for a reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

There is no official word out yet about this project. But, the fans and film audiences are very excited about Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya's reboot version and are eagerly looking forward to it. The south film industry is slowly getting back to its production and filming process. The shoot had to be stalled owing to the COVID 19 outbreak.

