Ashwin Saravanan to direct Samantha Akkineni’s next film? Find Out

If reports are to be believed, actor Samantha Akkineni is in talks to be featured in director Ashwin Saravanan's next.

Director Ashwin Saravanan, who has made two notable films in Tamil, is apparently in talks with Samantha Akkineni for his third film. Reportedly, this one too will be a women-centric film. His first film Maya with Nayanthara in the lead role was received well by audience. His second film Game Over, which had in the lead role, was critically acclaimed and it was a huge hit at the box office.

DT Next quoted a source as saying, “Ashwin recently met Samantha at her residence in Hyderabad and narrated the script. She loved it and immediately agreed to be part of it. However, she is yet to give him the dates. An official announcement will be made soon. His third film will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.” The report added that the third movie will be a different genre and it won’t be intense and dark like the first two.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy with the shooting of a Hindi web series. Shooting of the series started in November 2019 and the official release date has not yet been announced. Her dark and twisted role in Tamil film Super Deluxe took the audience by a surprise. She was seen in the Telugu megahit film Oh! Baby, which was successful at the box office. Apparently, she was offered a role in the Hindi remake of U-Turn, which she rejected. Some reports suggest that she is in talks for a Kannada film as well.

