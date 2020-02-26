Ashwin Saravanan's next with Samantha Akkineni and Prasanna to be a horror film; Deets inside

Game Over famed director Ashwin Saravan's next film with Samantha Akkinine and Prasanna will be a horror film.

In an exciting new piece of information, Ashwin Saravanan’s next, which has Samantha Akkinine and Prasanna in lead roles, will be yet another horror film. It is to be noted that the actor’s previous two movies - Game Over and Maya - were also horror flicks. According to Galatta Media, this film too, will be a horror based story. The news about the film surfaced after Prasanna said during a recent media interaction that he will be working with Samantha in Ashwin Saravanan’s next.

For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan rose to fame after his critically acclaimed female-centric movies Maya and Game Over, which had Tapsee Pannu and Nayanthara in the lead roles respectively. It is being said that his next film with Samantha Akkineni will also be a female-centric one. It goes without saying that this new project of Ashwin Saravanan with the two critically acclaimed performers will be yet another milestone in the south film industry. More details about the project are awaited.

Meanwhile, Prasanna was last seen as the main antagonist in Arun Vijay starrer Mafia: Chapter One. His next film with Vishal, Thupparivaalan 2 occupied the headlines recently, after it was reported that the director Mysskin is not onboard the film anymore and Vishal, who is associated with the film as the lead actor and as the producer, will direct the rest of the film. Samantha, on the other hand, was seen in the Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie, 96. Titeld Jaanu, Samantha’s role in the film was critically acclaimed. She is expected to start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Credits :Galatta Media

