Asian Academy Awards: Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph celebrates big win, Tovino Thomas shares PICS

Basil Joseph is undoubtedly one of the finest filmmakers of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The talented director earned immense popularity with his latest directorial venture Minnal Murali which had a direct OTT release on Netflix. The movie, which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is the first-ever homegrown superhero film produced by the Malayalam film industry. Basil Joseph made Mollywood proud, by winning the Best Director trophy at the prestigious Asian Academy Awards 2022, which was held in Singapore last week.

Interestingly, the talented filmmaker celebrated his big with at the Asian Academy Awards with his close friend and Minnal Murali leading man Tovino Thomas, and the cast and crew members of their upcoming project. In the pictures shared by the actor on his official Instagram handle, Basil Joseph is seen cutting the cake with his team, as they cheered for him. As per the reports, Basil, who is also a talented actor, is sharing the screen with Tovino Thomas in an upcoming project, which is currently under production.

Tovino's heartfelt note for Basil

The Minnal Murali actor, who shared the pictures of the celebrations on his Instagram, also penned a heartfelt note for his dear friend Basil Joseph. "As a friend, as an actor who worked with him, and as a co-actor, I'm extremely happy and proud of Basil Joseph's immense growth," wrote Tovino Thomas in his post. "A serious post about @ibasiljoseph on my timeline seems dramatic. But let it be," he concluded.

About Minnal Murali

The superhero film revolves around two ordinary men from a fictional village named Kurukkan Moola, who develop superpowers after they are stricken by the same lighting on a special night. Jaison, the tailor who develops superpowers, adapts the identity of a fictional character Minnal Murali to save the world. Shibu, the neglected immigrant worker who also develops powers, however, goes on the darker side. Tovino appeared as Jaison aka Minnal Murali in the film, while Guru Somasundaram played Shibu to near perfection.

It has been confirmed that Minnal Murali is planned as a franchise, and will have more installments in it. The second part of the franchise, which has been titled Minnal Murali 2, is expected to go on floors by 2025 after Basil Joseph wraps up his upcoming directorial venture which reportedly features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. He is also in talks with Fahadh Faasil, for an upcoming project.