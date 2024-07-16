Asif Ali wraps up shoot for his next film with The Priest director Jofin T Chacko; see location PICS

Asif Ali is all set to feature in the lead role for his upcoming movie which is yet to be titled. The film starring the Uyare actor in the lead role is directed by Mammootty starrer The Priest helmer Jofin T Chacko.

The director himself announced that the shooting part is over through an official Instagram post along with the actor and the rest of the cast and crew.

Check out the locations stills featuring Asif Ali after the shoot pack-up

The upcoming film starring Asif Ali in the lead role also features actors Anaswara Rajan, Zarin Shihab, and Manoj K Jayan in the leading roles. The film’s music is handled by Rahul Raj with Appu Prabhakar and Shameer Muhammed handling the camera and editing of the film.

Moreover, Asif Ali had recently hit the headlines after renowned musician Ramesh Narayan refused to accept an award from the actor’s hand. The video also featured the musician asking director Jayaraj to present the award instead.

During the trailer launch of the upcoming anthological film called Manorathangal, the musician had exhibited poor etiquette and demeanor toward the actor, which has already received severe backlash from many.

Following the flak he received, the musician further went on to address how he did not mean any sort of disrespect towards anyone and apologized for any unintended insult. He added how he is fond of the actor as well. Moreover, the actor is still left to make any sort of comments on the same.

Asif Ali’s Workfront

Asif Ali was last seen in the lead role in Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy. The crime thriller which was well received by both critics and audiences in theaters further went on to make the film a resounding success. The film also had actors Biju Menon, Miya George, Anusree, Dileesh Pothan, and Kottayam Nazeer in lead roles.

Besides the upcoming film with Jofin T Chacko, Asif Ali is also playing the lead role in the movie Adios Amigo. The film, slated to hit the big screens on August 2, 2024, also has actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as the co-lead.

