Asin drops glimpses of daughter Arin’s fourth birthday in adorable PICS

Actress Asin’s daughter Arin recently turned all of four years old on October 24th. A few hours back, Asin took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of Arin’s superhero-themed birthday party with friends and fans online. In the pictures, it can be seen that little Arin is dressed in a cute red frock with a cape attached to it. She also had a blue eye-mask on, as she stood in the middle of beautiful decorations with various popular superheroes. We also get a view of the special birthday cake. Sharing the pictures on the gram, Asin captioned her post with “Arin is 4! #Ourlittlesuperhero”.

As soon as Asin shared these pictures, fans flooded the post with likes and comments. While many left red-heart emojis, others wished Arin a very happy birthday.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Asin tied the knot with entrepreneur Rahul Sharma in 2016, in a grand ceremony in Delhi. Last year, Asin shared her daughter’s name and meaning of it on her third birthday. She wrote, “She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, secular, gender neutral, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.)”

