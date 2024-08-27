Association of Malayalam Movie Artists issues official statement after Mohanlal resigns as President amid Hema Committee row

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Renowned actor Mohanlal stepped down from his role as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, August 26. Along with him, all the other members of the committee submitted their resignation following the serious allegations hurled at some of the renowned people in the Malayalam film industry.

Following Mohanlal's resignation, AMMA issued an official statement. According to the statement, the entire executive committee has been dissolved as everyone submitted their joint resignation. This decision was taken in light of the serious allegations made on some of the renowned personalities who were a part of the committee.

The statement read, "Following the release of the Hema Committee report, several members of the administrative committee of the AMMA organization faced scrutiny in social, visual, and print media regarding sexual allegations. In light of these allegations, the current governing body of AMMA has decided to take moral responsibility and has collectively resigned. A new governing body will be elected within two months at a general meeting. Meanwhile, the outgoing governing body will continue to operate in a temporary capacity to ensure that AMMA's ongoing activities, including health and treatment assistance for its esteemed members, proceed without disruption."

"We are hopeful that AMMA will have a new leadership to renew and strengthen the committee. Thanks to everyone," the statement concluded.

For the unversed, several renowned people were a part of the executive committee that has now been dissolved. They included actors Joy Mathew, Tovino Thomas, Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, Tini Tom, Baburaj, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suresh Krishna, Ananya, Sarayu, Jomol, Ansiba, and Vinu Mohan among others.

Earlier, actor Siddique, who served as the General Secretary of the AMMA resigned from his position after being accused of sexual assault by a junior artist.

Following his resignation, Ranjith also stepped down as the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman owing to misconduct allegations against him.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

