Asuran actor Nitish Veera passes away due to COVID 19 complications

If Monday couldn't get any worse, the Kollywood film industry has lost another gem. Nitish Veera, one of the most promising actors in the Tamil film industry, passed away due to COVID-19.

Kollywood actor Nitish Veera, who was a part of Dhanush starrer Asuran passed away on Monday, May 17. According to media reports, the actor succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai's Omandurar hospital. A lot of South celebs have lost their lives in the past few weeks due to the deadly virus. If Monday couldn't get any worse, the Kollywood film industry has lost another gem of a talent. He was one of the most promising actors in the Tamil film industry.

The Tamil film fraternity is in shock as they offer condolences on social media. Actor Krishna, who has worked with Nitish Veera in Kazhugoo and Bellbottom penned a heartfelt condolence note. He tweeted, "Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe."

Also Read: Arunraja Kamaraj's wife passes away due to COVID 19; Tamil film fraternity offers heartfelt condolences

Nitish Veera kickstarted his career with Dhanush's Pudhupettai in 2006. However, he rose to fame with his role as Sekar in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. The film marked Vishnu Vishal's big-screen debut.

Nitish has also been a part of movies like Rajinikanth's Kaala, Neeya 2, Nayanthara's Airaa and Jyothika-starrer Raatchasi among many. He was reportedly a part of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Laabam. The film is directed by the late S P Jananathan and it has Shruti Haasan in the female lead role.

RIP, Nitish Veera!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×