Asuran actor Teejay REJECTED to play as Muttiah Muralitharan's younger version in 800

The actor stated that his mother is an Eelam Tamil and when he heard the script he felt that it was not right to act in the film and opted out of it.

At a time when controversies are mounting on Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming biopic 800, several celebrities are calling out on Vijay Sethupathi asking him to opt out of the film. Veteran director Bharathiraja, National Award Winning director Cheran have all requested Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of the film saying that it will hurt the feelings of Tamil people across the globe. While Vijay Sethupathi has not yet opened up about his response to these requests, a new report states that Asuran actor Teejay was offered to play Muttiah Muralitharan’s younger version in the film.

According to The Times Of India, the actor rejected to play the role. The report added that the actor was approached by the makers and he told the bits and bobs of the script. The actor felt that the war between the Sri Lankan government and the Tamils was depicted in the biopic and it did not sound right to him. Apparently, the actor’s mother is an Eelam Tamil and he eventually said no to play the role.

Also Read: Bharathiraja calls Muttiah Muralitharan a traitor; Urges Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of 800

A couple of days back, the makers of the film released a motion poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan in the end. As soon as the motion poster came up, Vijay Sethupathi started getting backlash with fans expressing their disappointment over the actor for accepting to play the role. The film is directed by MS Bhoopathy.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×