Asuran actress Manju Warrier looks resplendent in an ethnic outfit in her Chathurmukham look

The stunner Manju Warrier's latest photo in her Chathurmukham look is simply gorgeous. Take a look.

The southern actress Manju Warrier who played a key role in the Dhanush starrer Asuran shared a picture of herself in a peach coloured kurta. The actress will be seen in an upcoming film called Chathurmukham. The stunner's latest photo in her Chathurmukham look is simply gorgeous. The actress all smiles as she poses for the photo. Manju Warrier will be seen alongside south actor Sunny Wayne in the film helmed by Renjith Kamala Shankar and Saleel V. The Sunny Wayne and Manju Warrier film, Chathurmukham is expected to be a horror flick.

The Asuran actress Manju Warrier received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the Dhanush starrer from the fans and film audiences. The Vetri Maaran directorial proved to be a massive hit at the box office. The southern actress will also feature in a crucial role in the Mohanlal starrer called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is helmed y well know n south director Priyadarshan. The director also helmed the super hit Bollywood film called Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring . Manju Warrier will be essaying the role of Zubaida.

Check out Manju Warrier's photo

The lead actor Mohanlal will be essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The lead character will be battling it out with the Portuguese rule. The period drama is one of the most expensive Malayalam films. The first look poster of the Priyadarshan directorial has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audiences. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh.

