Asuran duo Vetri Maaran and Dhanush to work together yet again?

This film is not Vada Chennai's sequel and it is a whole new subject. However, an official confirmation on this has not been made yet.
We all know how powerful the combination of Dhanush and Vetri Maaran could be. Starting from the duo's Polladhavan to the most recent Asuran, the actor-director duo has never failed to amuse fans with their power-packed performance. Now, buzz is that they are all set to join hands yet again and the film will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted. According to Galatta Media, this film is not Vada Chennai's sequel and it is a whole new subject. However, an official confirmation on this has not been made yet.
 
Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran's next directorial venture is Suriya's Vaadivaasal. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. Yesterday, the makers revealed Suriya's first look poster for the film to mark his birthday. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music for the rural drama. Hearsay has that the film will be based on Tamil Nadu's popular bull taming sport. The makers are yet to reveal the film's complete cast and crew.
 
Dhanush, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in his kitty. His film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thandhiram was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Santosh Narayanan has composed music for the gangster flick. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. James Cosmo, who shot to fame after appearing in the series Game Of Thrones, will be seen playing a key role in Jagame Thandhiram. His film with Mari Selvaraj, Karnan was also wrapped up recently. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and it is one of the most expected movies of Kollywood as the director’s previous film, Pariyerum Perumal received applaud from audience and critics alike.

