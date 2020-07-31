  • facebook
Asuran producer Kalaippuli S Thanu files defamation case against Kollywood biggies?

Apparently, producer Singaravelan spoke ill about Thanu and it was shared with many industry people.
Asuran producer Kalaippuli S Thanu files defamation case against Kollywood biggies?
n what comes as a shocking piece of news to Kollywood fans, it is being reported that Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations has filed defamation cases against some Kollywood biggies. Apparently, the whole issue started coming up after a leaked audio file of producer Singaravelan R surfaced online. Apparently, the producer spoke ill about Thanu and it was shared with many industry people. He also accused Thanu of cheating with baseless allegations.

This audio was shared in a WhatsApp group for producers. Since Karthi is also an admin of the group, his name has also been reportedly dragged into the matter. Producer Kalaipuli Thanu had already lodged an online complaint with Chennai’s Cyber Crime Police at the Central Crime Branch. In his complaint, Kalaippuli S Thanu has reportedly said that the admins of Cinema Producer WhatsApp group Singaravelan R and Karthi have been spreading false reports about him on social media with fake documents.

The producer also alleged that those actions are to defame his name just when the Producer Council election is on the cards. On the work front, his production company, V Creations, has bankrolled Dhanush’s upcoming flick Karnan. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the rural drama will be released after the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted. Suriya’s upcoming film Vaadivasal directed by Vetri Maaran is also produced by Thanu. His last production venture was Dhanush’s Asuran directed by Vetri Maaran.

