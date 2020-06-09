Asuran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu says the Dhanush starrer will not be remade in Chinese

The report by India Today further suggests that the producer has called the news reports of Asuran being made in Chinese as mere rumours.

The news reports about Dhanush's blockbuster film Asuran suggest that the film could be remade in Chinese. But now a news report in India Today states that the film's producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu has refuted these claims of the film being made in Chinese. The report by India Today further suggest that the producer has called the news reports of Asuran being made in Chinese as mere rumours. The film which was helmed by well-known south director Vetri Maaran received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences.

The box office collections of Asuran were also very impressive. Asuran featured Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead. Meanwhile, the south star Dhanush is reportedly looking forward to start the work on his second directorial venture. The film is reportedly called Naan Rudran. The Dhanush directorial will feature, south megastar Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The makers of this film have not yet announced the film officially, but the fans and followers of Nagarjuna and Dhanush are eagerly waiting to hear an update on the film.

The film, Asuran will be remade in Telugu as Naarappa. This action drama will feature Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati as the lead. He will essay the role which was originally played by Dhanush in the film. The Telugu remake of Asuran is helmed by Srikanth Addala. The first look poster of the Srikanth Addala directorial has impressed the fans and audience members a lot, and are looking forward to see the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer Asuran to be remade in Kannada? Find out)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×