Asuran’s National Award: Viral video shows Dhanush joining press meet through video call from the USA

Directed by Vetri Maaran, Asuran also featured Manju Warrier as the leading lady, while Teejay, Ken, Pasupathi and Prakash Raj starred in the key supporting roles.

Kollywood film Asuran starring Dhanush and directed by Vetri Maaran won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards. While Dhanush has bagged the Best Actor award for his role as Sivasami, the film also received the Best Feature Film award. Director Vetri Maaran and the cast and crew of Asuran addressed the press yesterday. Dhanush, who is in the USA reportedly for the shooting of his Hollywood film The Grey Men, surprised the audience by connecting through a video call from the USA.

Videos and photos of the same have been going viral on social media ever since the press meet. It was attended by Vetri Maaran, Ken and the other cast and crew members. After the announcement of the award, Dhanush issued a press note where he thanked everyone for the award. He wrote, "I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for Asuran. To win one best actor award is a dream. To win two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far. I thank Vetri Maaran for giving me Sivasami".

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde to star opposite Vijay in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial

Dhanush finished the note by thanking his ‘pillars of strength’ his fans. The film is adapted from the Tamil novel Vekkai by Poomani. GV Prakash composed music. Other than Dhanush, the film had Manju Warrier as the leading lady, while Teejay, Ken, Pasupathi and Prakash Raj starred in the key supporting roles. Asuran is being remade in telugu as Narappa starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani in the lead roles.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×