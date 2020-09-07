  1. Home
Asuran’s Telugu remake Narappa: Makers to start the shooting of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer in October?

It is being said that the makers have plans to wrap the shooting in one full-fledged schedule, and the cast and crew will follow strict lock down rules.
Venkatesh Daggubati’s Naarappa, which is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Tamil film Asuran, had completed a major portion of shooting in Rayalaseema and other locations before lockdown for COVID-19 was imposed. However, the pandemic and the lockdown brought the shooting to a halt and for about five months, it was not resumed. Now, a new report has come up stating that the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer’s makers are all set to start the shooting in the month of October. 

While no official update has been made on this yet, the news has taken the internet by storm. Earlier before the lockdown, Venkatesh shared a few stills from the shooting. If everything goes as per planned, it is reported that the makers will resume shooting in October with proper sanitation and safety precautions. According to The Times Of India, Venkatesh has plans to wrap the whole shooting process in one schedule.

The film’s original version Asuran is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. The Telugu remake is directed by Srikanth Addala. It is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions. The film also stars Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. The film will have music composed by Mani Sharma, while Shyam K Naidu is cranking the camera.

