Asuran's Manju Warrier reveals she loves watching Nayanthara's films; Says Darbar actress is very dedicated

The well-known Malayalam actress Manju Warrier reportedly said that she enjoys watching the film starring Lady Superstar, Nayanthara. The Asuran actress while talking during an interview reportedly revealed that the level of dedication that Nayanthara has shown towards her films is simply amazing. The southern actress Manju Warrier also admitted that Darbar actress Nayanthara is one of the strong voices in the south film industry. The talented actress Manju Warrier featured in strong roles in films like Asuran which had Dhanush in the lead and was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran and Prathi Poovankozhi. The actress always manages to impress her fans and audiences with her stellar performances.

Manju Warrier will be seen in the upcoming film Chathurmukham. The actress recently shared a picture of herself in her Chathurmukham look. The film will also feature Sunny Wayne in a key role. The fans and followers of the southern beauty Manju Warrier are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actress on the big screen. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all the filming and production work on films has been stopped.

Even as the country is currently in the process of easing several lockdown norms, the filmmakers are taking cautious steps in planning ahead. The latest news reports also suggest that some filmmakers have begun work like dubbing for their films after the respective states eased the rules for the film industry work.

