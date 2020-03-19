Asuran's Telugu remake Narappa's shooting paused amid Coronavirus; Details Inside

Makers of Venkatesh starrer Narappa took to their Twitter space and announced that the film's shooting has been postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak.

By now we all know that director Sreekanth Addala is directing Venkatesh again in the Telugu remake of mega hit Tamil film Asuran. The film’s shooting started last month and Venkatesh took to his social media space to share his look in the movie. Titled Narappa, the first schedule was supposed to go on for 30 days and the second schedule will begin in Hyderabad later. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare, the film’s shooting has been paused and it will be resumed once everything is settled down.

The film’s producer Suresh Productions took to their Twitter space and announced the news. They wrote on Twitter, “The longest shoot schedule in the history of Suresh Productions, "Narappa" has now been paused in view of threat of COVID-19. The team is heading back to Hyderabad today. The shoot shall resume once the condition outside stabilises. We also hope that you all avoid social gatherings as much as possible. Stay safe and healthy.”

The longest shoot schedule in the history of Suresh Productions, "Narappa" has now been paused in view of threat of COVID-19. The team is heading back to Hyderabad today. (1/2) #Narappa #SPProductionUpdate — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) March 18, 2020

The Tamil version of the film had Dhanush in the lead role and it was directed by Vetrimaaran. Manju Warrier played the female lead and the film had a massive run in theaters. It was critically acclaimed as well. When it was announced that the film is all set to be remade in Telugu, it took over the internet. It is expected that the film will be a faithful remake, for the pictures of Venkatesh were so promising.

