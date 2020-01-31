Aswathama LEAKED by Tamilrockers: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer full movie available for download

Ashwathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in lead roles released today and unfortunately, it has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within few hours of its release.
Telugu film Ashwathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in lead roles released today and unfortunately, it has been leaked online within few hours of its release. If reports are anything to go by, the latest Telugu film has become the victim of the increasing piracy. Aswathama full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and it is available for download just hours after its release. Unfortunately, even before a section of the audience can enjoy the film in cinema halls, the film has made its way to the Internet, courtest piracy culprits Tamilrockers. 

Latest big Telugu releases, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo were also leaked online days after its release at the box office. Aswathama is a thriller and it is based on a serial killer to stop the gruesome murders. The film is directed by Ramana Teja. The much-talked-about the film released today and it has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The first reviews of the film are all over on twitter and Aswathama has managed to give some real goosebump moments.

“The story was loosely inspired by an incident happened to actor Naga Shourya’s friend in Mumbai. That incident was the trigger point. Taking this as a peg, the story has been woven with fictional elements keeping audiences preferences in mind,” Mehreen revealed during one of the interviews for the film. 

