Aswathama LEAKED by Tamilrockers: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer full movie available for download
Telugu film Ashwathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in lead roles released today and unfortunately, it has been leaked online within few hours of its release. If reports are anything to go by, the latest Telugu film has become the victim of the increasing piracy. Aswathama full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and it is available for download just hours after its release. Unfortunately, even before a section of the audience can enjoy the film in cinema halls, the film has made its way to the Internet, courtest piracy culprits Tamilrockers.
Every one of us has put endless hours of passion and hard work to give you a theatrical experience for every penny you spend for our movie #Aswathama. Go watch #AswathamaFromToday in cinemas near you
Book your ticket now -https://t.co/W7hiT8J5jv pic.twitter.com/VtSIQYzFLn
— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) January 31, 2020
Check out here what audience has to say about the film: Aswathama Twitter REVIEW: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer opens to a positive response
“The story was loosely inspired by an incident happened to actor Naga Shourya’s friend in Mumbai. That incident was the trigger point. Taking this as a peg, the story has been woven with fictional elements keeping audiences preferences in mind,” Mehreen revealed during one of the interviews for the film.
