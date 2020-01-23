Aswathama Trailer: Naga Shourya is chasing a serial killer in an intriguing tale of gruesome murders

Naga Shourya is relentlessly looking out for a serial killer to stop the gruesome murders that are being committed by the culprit.

The lead star of Aswathama, Naga Shourya is relentlessly looking out for a serial killer to stop the gruesome murders that are being committed by the culprit. The makers of Aswathama released the trailer of the film. The trailer begins with a happy family scene which sees a ceremony taking place. Then a chilling scene comes to light with dead bodies lying on one next to the other and are tagged with labels. A man walks through the dead bodies and the background music by Ghibran is adding to the chilling scenes shown in the film's trailer. The trailer moves ahead with the lead hero trying to find a way to stop the murders. He is seen in long bike chases to see his world falling apart.

The sister of the lead star of the film, wants him to make a promise, only the film will reveal whether or not Naga Shourya's character is able to keep his promise. The south drama's trailer sees family worried about their daughters while the police remains ignorant of the crimes. The film will surely be an edge of the seat thriller with scenes like a girl falling from a height on to a car, giving you a chill down the spine.

The south film, Aswathama falls in to the whodunnit genre, with Naga Shourya trying his level best to find the serial killer. The trailer is giving the fans and audience members great hints about the film being a classic murder mystery. The film is slated for a release on 31st January. The fans of the lead actor Naga Shourya are eagerly looking forward to the film to hit the big screen.

