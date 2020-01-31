Aswathama Twitter REVIEW: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer opens to a positive response

The first review of Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Aswathama is out and it has managed to give some real goosebump moments. Check it out.

Telugu film Ashwathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in lead roles has finally hit the screens today, January 31. The thriller is based on a serial killer to stop the gruesome murders and is directed by Ramana Teja. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it is inspired by a real incident. The trailer of the film had set high expectations among the audience and it remains to see if Naga Shaurya manages to impress the audience with his intense and action hero avatar as he sheds his lover boy image. The film is out for the audience and has opened to a positive response from the audience.

The first reviews of the film are all over on twitter and Aswathama has managed to give some real goosebump moments. One of the Twitter users who watched the film wrote, “@GhibranOfficial Man this is really damn good stuff from you, and BGM is purely goosebumps which got added to @IamNagashaurya Action sequences finally a world Blockbuster Aswathama.” Going by the reviews on twitter, Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Aswathama has managed to impress the audience.

Check out what the audience has to say about mystery thriller Aswathama: @GhibranOfficial Man this is really a damn good stuff from you, and BGM is purely goosebumps which got added to @IamNagashaurya Action sequences finally a world Blockbuster Aswathama — (@jerseyno27) January 31, 2020

@IamNagashaurya & @RamanaTeja9 Totally Nailed The Show. Awesome Story & Action Scenes.

Finally we Hit Hard brothers @IamNagashaurya @RamanaTeja9 this is what all we want from shaurya.. goosebumps stuff in BGM

Here's a blockbuster Aswathama Decent First Half and thrilling Second Half one word can say is

@RamanaTeja9 just proved himself as debutant director and @IamNagashaurya what a man !! seriously a seat edge thriller Blockbuster Aswathama — LTB Arun` Jayamravi Fan (@EnUyirJayamRavi) January 31, 2020

There should be Ashwatthama in every house to protect our sisters, and it is very important, their protection is to protect the daughter of India.

@IamNagashaurya power packed action thriller Aswathama

During the promotional event of the film, Mehreen, the lead actress of the film opened up about the film being inspired by the real incident.

“The story was loosely inspired by an incident happened to actor Naga Shourya’s friend in Mumbai. That incident was the trigger point. Taking this as a peg, the story has been woven with fictional elements keeping audiences preferences in mind,” the actress revealed.

