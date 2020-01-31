Aswathama Twitter REVIEW: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer opens to a positive response

The first review of Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Aswathama is out and it has managed to give some real goosebump moments. Check it out.
4489 reads Mumbai
Aswathama Twitter REVIEW: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer opens to a positive response Aswathama Twitter REVIEW: Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer opens to a positive response
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Telugu film Ashwathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in lead roles has finally hit the screens today, January 31. The thriller is based on a serial killer to stop the gruesome murders and is directed by Ramana Teja. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it is inspired by a real incident. The trailer of the film had set high expectations among the audience and it remains to see if Naga Shaurya manages to impress the audience with his intense and action hero avatar as he sheds his lover boy image. The film is out for the audience and has opened to a positive response from the audience. 

The first reviews of the film are all over on twitter and Aswathama has managed to give some real goosebump moments. One of the Twitter users who watched the film wrote, “@GhibranOfficial Man this is really damn good stuff from you, and BGM is purely goosebumps which got added to @IamNagashaurya Action sequences finally a world Blockbuster Aswathama.” Going by the reviews on twitter, Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Aswathama has managed to impress the audience. 

Check out what the audience has to say about mystery thriller Aswathama:

During the promotional event of the film, Mehreen, the lead actress of the film opened up about the film being inspired by the real incident. 

“The story was loosely inspired by an incident happened to actor Naga Shourya’s friend in Mumbai. That incident was the trigger point. Taking this as a peg, the story has been woven with fictional elements keeping audiences preferences in mind,” the actress revealed. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement