At Ram Charan's birthday bash, Vijay Deverakonda wore white, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati snapped; PICS

Ram Charan, the popular Telugu actor who earned global recognition with his stellar performance in the 2022-released blockbuster RRR, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Unlike the past years, the mega power star of Kollywood decided to celebrate his birthday on a big scale, by throwing a grand party for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry. The birthday boy, who is on a high in both his personal and professional lives, posed with his lovely wife Upasana Kamineni before the photographers, at his birthday bash.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli, and others grace Ram Charan's birthday bash

The RRR actor, who is set to welcome his first child with his wife Upasana Kamineni, looked dapper in a simple, casual navy blue shirt and matching trousers at his birthday bash. He completed his look with a pair of formal shoes. Upasana, on the other hand, looked pretty in a blue knee-length dress. The mommy-to-be completed her look with dewy make-up, a simple hairdo, minimal accessories, and pair of beige ballerina shoes.

Vijay Deverakonda, who attended Ram Charan's birthday bash, looked handsome in an all-white look. The Liger star opted for a white blazer, which he teamed up with a pair of matching white trousers and a white t-shirt. Rana Daggubati opted for a black pullover, which he paired with navy blue denim trousers, and a pair of black and white sneakers, as he attended the party.

Check out pictures from Ram Charan's birthday bash, below:

