Atharva & Anupama Parameswaran's Ninu Korri Tamil remake Thalli Pogathey gets a release date in December

Atharva & Anupama Parameswaran are teaming for the Tamil remake of Nani's blockbuster Telugu film Ninu Korri. The Tamil remake is titled Thalli Pogathey, directed by Kannan. Today, the makers announced the official release date of the film. The romantic entertainer is all set to hit the screens on December 3, 2021.

The title is inspired by the song, Thalli Pogathey from Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada. The film has been postponed due to second wave of coronavirus as the first look was released in February.

Naren, Jagan, Kaali Venkat and Vidyullekha Raman will be seen in key roles. Amitash Pradhan will essay a pivotal role in the film - the character was essayed by Aadhi Pinisetty in the Tollywood version.

Gopi Sundar, who composed music for original version, is composed for Tamil remake as well. With cinematography by Shanmuga Sundaram, the film is produced by Kannan himself, in association with MKRP Productions.

The film revolves around a breezy romance between a boy and girl from different walks of life. Ninnu Korri starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas became a successful hit so it is to be awaited and watch if the Tamil remake will do the same magic.