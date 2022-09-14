Atharva First Look: Karthik Raju's fierce avatar in the crime drama will send a chill down your spine

The young and talented actor Karthik Raju is presently occupied with his crime drama, Atharva. The makers have dropped the first look from the film today. In the picture, the protagonist can be seen in a dangerous avatar, donning a denim shirt and khaki trousers. He is holding a hammer in his hands, and his gaze gives a chill down the spine. The first look suggests that the actor will essay an action-packed role in his next.

Helmed by Mahesh Reddy and backed by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments, Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma are jointly presenting this suspense drama. Simran Choudhary has been signed as the female lead opposite Karthik Raju in Atharva. Apart from these two, Ayraa will also be doing a crucial role in the flick. Touted to be a crime thriller that enjoys a novel concept, Arvind Krishna, Kabir Singh Duhan, Kalpika Ganesh, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Macha, Marimuthu and Anand will appear in secondary roles in the venture, along with the rest.