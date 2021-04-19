Atharvaa Murali tests positive for COVID 19; Says he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine

Atharvaa Murali revealed in a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and he is observing home quarantine.

Amid the rising COVID 19 positive cases in Chennai, Atharvaa Murali has become the latest Kollywood celebrity to test positive for the virus. A couple of days back, Atharvaa announced on his social media space to inform his fans about his positive test result. He added in his statement that he has mild symptoms. Several other celebrities from the South entertainment industry including Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas and Mollywood’s actor Tovino Thomas have tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave.

It is to be noted that Atharvaa Murali has been juggling between the sets for the shooting of his upcoming Tamil films. His statement read, "After having mild symptoms, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm currently quarantined at home taking all the necessary precautions. Hope to make a full recovery and be back in action soon. (sic)."

Atharvaa, who made his debut in Tamil cinema as the hero in 2010 film Baana Kaathadi is the son of late veteran actor Murali. Atharvaa shot up to become a sensational star after staring in several films including Paradesi, Eeti, Kanithan. However, his popularity became huge after his role as Nayanthara’s brother in Imaikkaa Nodigal. He is currently waiting for the release of Thalli Pogathey. It is the official Tamil remake of Tollywood film Ninnu Kori. Apart from Thalli Pogathey, Atharvaa has a huge line up of films including Kuruthi Aattam, Othaikku Othai and Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu.

