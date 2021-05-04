Atharvaa Murali thanks his fans for their prayers as he recovers from COVID 19

Atharvaa announced on his social media space last month that he had mild COVID 19 symptoms and had home quarantined himself.

Amid the rising COVID 19 positive cases in Chennai, Atharvaa Murali has giving us a good news during the gloomy days. He has announced that he has recovered form COVID 19 and has tested negative. The sensational actor, who had returned from Hyderabad on April 16 after completing his portions for the film with Sam Anton, revealed the next day that he had tested positive after having some mild symptoms. The actor was quarantined at home taking all the necessary precautions over the last few weeks.

Now, Atharvaa seems to have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. Announcing the news, Atharavaa posted, "I've tested Negative for Covid-19. Thank you for all your love & prayers. I'm grateful to be coming out of this feeling fine, I know that's not the case for everyone. My thoughts & prayers go out to everyone affected by this virus. Please take care & stay safe." It is to be noted that Atharvaa Murali has been juggling between the sets for the shooting of his upcoming Tamil films.

Atharvaa, who made his debut in Tamil cinema as the hero in 2010 film Baana Kaathadi is the son of late veteran actor Murali. Atharvaa shot up to become a sensational star after staring in several films including Paradesi, Eeti, Kanithan. However, his popularity became huge after his role as Nayanthara’s brother in Imaikkaa Nodigal. He is currently waiting for the release of Thalli Pogathey. It is the official Tamil remake of Tollywood film Ninnu Kori. Apart from Thalli Pogathey, Atharvaa has a huge line up of films including Kuruthi Aattam, Othaikku Othai and Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu.

