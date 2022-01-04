Atharvaa starrer Kuruthi Aattam lands in legal soup due to THIS reason; Find Out

Atharvaa’s next Kuruthu Aattam has been facing delays for the longest time, and now as per latest reports, the film has even landed in a legal trouble. The reports suggest that producers of the film Muruganantham of Rockfort Entertainment have caused the issue. The producer had some financial commitments regarding their previous release Irandam Kuththu.

Reportedly, the producer has failed to pay Rs 2 crore to Flying Horse production and now the production team has filed a case against Muruganantham's Rockfort Entertainment in court. They have requested a ban for Kuruthi Aattam release until the dues are settled. The hearing for the case will be scheduled soon. The film was last scheduled to release on 7 January but now it does not seem likely. Fans will have to wait a little more to enjoy this film on the big screens.

8 Thotakkal fame director Sri Ganesh has helmed the project. Besides Atharvaa, the project also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead. Background for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dinesh Purushothaman done cinematography for the action drama.