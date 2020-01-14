Atharvaa stranded in Dubai airport for more than 24 hours due to flood

Actor Atharvaa, who was travelling to Azerbaijan for the shooting of his next film, got stranded in Dubai airport due to flood in the runway.

Dubai has been receiving heavy rain for the last couple of days. Officials have been making all necessary arrangements to clear up flooded roads. However, several flights have been cancelled or delayed or diverted. Among the passengers who got stuck due to the flooding is Kollywood actor Atharvaa, who was on his way to Azerbaijan for the shooting of his film with director Kannan. Media reports claim that the actor has spent more than 24 hours at the Dubai airport, waiting for the runway to clear up.

After the success of his movie Boomerang with director Kannan, the actor joined hands with the director again for his upcoming film, which is a remake of Nani-Nivetha Thomas-starrer Ninnu Kori. The current schedule of the film is expected to go on till January 28. The yet to be named film has Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Atharva was last seen in Telugu movie, Gaddalakonda Ganesh. It was a remake of Tamil film, Jigarthanda, which has Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles.

Happy to Announce that our final schedule with Atharvaa and Anupama has started to roll! More surprising updates are coming your way! Stay tuned!@Atharvaamurali @anupamahere @DoneChannel1 @KabilanVai @masalapixweb @mkrpproductions pic.twitter.com/Z6BkKjpTcc — kannan (@Dir_kannanR) November 24, 2019

Director Kannan was quoted as saying in The Times Of India, “Atharvaa was supposed to join us on Sunday, but because of the flood situation in Dubai, he was stuck at the airport, with no other means of travel. He took a flight on Monday and reached Baku by noon. He’s joined Amitash Pradhan, Anupama Parameswaran and Aadukalam Naren and we started shooting the same day. This current schedule will go on till January 28 and post that, it’s a wrap for the film.”

