Athimanoharam: Mohanlal’s cop action comedy to wrap up shoot by June 2026? Find out

Mohanlal is currently filming his next movie, Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy. While the film’s official title was unveiled recently, reports suggest that the shoot may wrap up soon, with the makers eyeing a release during the Pooja holidays.

Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam to wrap up shoot by June 2026?

According to a recent update shared online, Athimanoharam is expected to complete its shoot by June 2026. The team is reportedly planning to finish filming within the next 60 days, targeting a Pooja holiday release this year.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

More about Athimanoharam

Athimanoharam is said to be a cop action-comedy, with Mohanlal playing a Sub-Inspector at a local police station. With Ratheesh Ravi penning the screenplay, the film marks Meera Jasmine’s return to a lead role alongside Mohanlal after several years. She had previously made a cameo appearance in Hridayapoorvam with the actor.

Initially, the project was announced as L365, with Thallumaala actor Austin Das attached as the director. However, due to creative differences, he was replaced by Tharun Moorthy, turning the project into a new film distinct from its original version.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3 , directed by Jeethu Joseph. The crime thriller was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, but has now been postponed to May 21, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 66th birthday.

Ahead of Drishyam 3, the actor will also appear alongside Mammootty in the film Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The upcoming spy action drama is a multistarrer featuring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and others in key roles. The film was initially slated for release on April 23, 2026, but has been postponed to May 1, 2026.

Apart from L366, Mohanlal has also announced projects like L367 and a film with Priyadarshan, which will mark the director’s 100th project. The superstar will also make cameo appearances in films like Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Khalifa: Part 1, and his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film Thudakkam.

ALSO READ: Are Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy getting a divorce? Actor deletes wedding pictures, sparking buzz