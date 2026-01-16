Athiradi Release Date: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan's film to hit theaters on May 14, 2026

Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan are all set to appear together in co-lead roles in the movie Athiradi. The makers have now confirmed that the film will be released on May 14, 2026.

Athiradi Release Date

The official release date of Athiradi was confirmed by the makers via a social media post. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The celebrations begin now! A film directed by Arun Anirudh and produced by Dr. Ananthu S & Basil Joseph, under the banners of Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr. Ananthu.Entertainments. Releasing May 14th, 2026. Let the fireworks begin.”

Here’s the official post:

The upcoming movie is directed by Minnal Murali co-writer Arun Anirudhan, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Paulson Skaria. While Premalu fame Vishnu Vijay composes the film’s music and background score, Samuel Henry handles the cinematography. Chamman Chacko serves as the editor.

Athiradi marks actor-director Basil Joseph’s debut as a producer in Malayalam cinema and is co-produced by Tovino Thomas and filmmaker Sameer Thahir.

Apart from Tovino, Basil, and Vineeth, the movie is also expected to feature Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and Sarvam Maya fame Riya Shibu as female co-leads. Earlier, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, which showcased a three-way ego clash between the protagonists, setting the stage for an intense action-comedy drama.

According to a report by OTTPlay, the movie was initially slated for an Onam release this year. However, with films like Khalifa, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game set to release around the same time, the makers of Athiradi decided to prepone its release to the summer season.

Tovino Thomas’s work front

Tovino Thomas was last seen in an extended cameo in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer served as his introduction, in which he played a contemporary version of the folklore character Chaathan.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently involved in the making of the action film Palli Chattambi, directed by Dijo Jose Antony. With Kayadu Lohar set to play the female lead, the movie is also expected to feature Prithviraj in a cameo role.

Moreover, the Thallumaala actor will headline Lokah Chapter 2 and is expected to play a pivotal role in Jr NTR’s tentatively titled NTRNeel.

