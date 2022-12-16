Atlee and his better half Priya expecting their first child, 'Need all your blessing and love'

Filmmaker Atlee and his better half Priya are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement with some lovely pictures of the parents-to-be, take a look.

Photo Courtesy: (Atlee Twitter)
Director Atlee expecting first child

ilmmaker Atlee and his better half Priya are expecting their first child. The couple made the exciting announcement by dropping some lovely pictures of the parents-to-be on Twitter, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee...Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita." For those who do not know, Atlee and Priya knew each other for several years before they finally tied the knot in 2014 in a traditional ceremony.

Check out the post below:

Credits: Atlee Twitter

