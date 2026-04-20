Atlee and wife Priya blessed with second child, welcome baby girl

Filmmaker Atlee and his actor-wife Priya Atlee have embraced parenthood again. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl on April 20, 2026. Atlee and Priya announced the birth of their daughter in a joint post on social media on Monday. Fans and celebs have flooded the announcement post by wishing the parents.

Atlee and his wife Priya welcome baby girl

Taking to his Instagram account, Atlee shared the news and captioned the post as, "Feeling Blessed". The post was penned with, "Yay, I've got a baby sister! Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026". Earlier in January 2026, the director and his wife had announced their second pregnancy and shared several family photos. Their joint post was captioned as, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings (sic)."

Celebs shower love on the couple

Apart from fans, Atlee and Priya's friends and colleagues from the South and Hindi film industries have also wished the couple. Reacting to the post, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has commented, "Congratulations" with three hearts. Ananya Panday wrote, "Biggest congratulations" along with hearts and evil eye emoji. Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Yayyy big congratulations lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer".

About Atlee

Atlee and Priya had been in a relationship for years before getting married in 2014 in a traditional ceremony. On the work front, Atlee had announced the title of his next film with Allu Arjun on his 44th birthday. He had revealed that AA22xA6 was titled as Raaka. The action film also stars Deepika Padukone, marking her first collaboration with Allu Arjun.

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