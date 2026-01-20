Atlee and wife Priya Atlee announce second pregnancy, Keerthy Suresh, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shower love

Atlee’s life is about to get busier as the Indian film director is set to welcome his second child soon. Minutes ago, the filmmaker and his wife, Priya Atlee, took to social media and announced their second pregnancy. The couple also dropped cute maternity shoot images, prompting celebrities to shower them with love. Check it out!

Atlee and wife Priya Atlee announce second pregnancy

Ace Indian director, screenwriter, and producer, Atlee, is about to become a father for the second time. On January 20, 2026, he made a joint Instagram post with his wife, Priya Atlee, to announce their second pregnancy.

The couple dropped multiple images from their cute maternity shoot and penned, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings , love and prayers. With love Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , Chocki , Coffee and Goofy.”

Check it out:

The carousel of images, shared by the elated parents, showcases Priya flaunting her baby bump with Atlee happily sitting next to her. Don’t miss their cute three-year-old son, Meer, recreating his mommy’s pose. The next couple of images showcase the parents posing lovingly as they enjoy their second pregnancy. The cutest of them all is the last image, which also features their five pets- Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy.

Soon after Atlee and Priya made the announcement, several celebs took to the comments section to send love to them. Geethaanjali debutant Keerthy Suresh penned, “Congratulations my Darlingssss. Sending lots of love from Nyke and Keny!!” Popular Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor also commented multiple red heart emojis, calling them the “best.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu also joined them in wishing the couple well. She wrote, “So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama.” Veer Pahariya also hyped up “The Lees.”

Check out their comments:

For the record, Atlee married his wife, Priya Atlee, on November 9, 2014. Nine years later, on January 13, 2023, the couple was blessed with a baby boy they named Meer.

Pinkvilla congratulates Atlee and Priya!

