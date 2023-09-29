Atlee celebrates 10 years of his directorial debut Raja Rani; Nayanthara showers love on Jawan director

Atlee, the celebrated Tamil filmmaker is currently on a high with the mega success of his debut Bollywood film, Jawan. The mass actioner, which stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, recently entered the glorious 1000-Crore club of Indian cinema, and has already emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Meanwhile, Atlee is celebrating 10 years of his directorial debut Raja Rani, the superhit romantic comedy that was released in September 2013. The movie, which featured famous Tamil actor Arya and lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead roles, is still considered one of the best films made in the genre in the last decade.

Atlee pens a heartfelt note as Raja Rani turns 10

The filmmaker, who is overwhelmed with all the love pouring his way, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, as Raja Rani turned 10. In his post, Atlee thanked the film's lead pair Arya and Nayanthara, and popular actors Jai and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, who appeared in pivotal roles. He also thanked all stars and technicians who played important parts in his films, including the leading men of his most successful outings, Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, and his mentor, director S Shankar.

"10 years into the film industry and it’s nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me; @priyaatlee, my family, my friends, well-wishers, press, TV channels, and last but not the least my audience & fans," wrote the filmmaker. "It’s been a wonderful journey, you all have motivated me so much and made me break my barriers to go beyond. It’s just a beginning with all the learnings so far. God is so kind. Thank you so much and love you all," he further added.

Have a look at Atlee's Instagram post:

